State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

DIOD stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $268,141.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,835.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,685. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

