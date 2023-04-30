State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,726 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,153,000 after buying an additional 37,157 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,472,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after acquiring an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,229,000 after purchasing an additional 36,855 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 800,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP opened at $36.01 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $308.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.59%.

In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $38,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $38,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

