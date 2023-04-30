State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,077 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,077 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Leslie’s by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,639,000 after purchasing an additional 232,791 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Leslie’s by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,941,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Leslie’s stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

