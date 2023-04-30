State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,872 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,872 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 719,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after acquiring an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 46.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,085,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 342,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

NYSE:FBP opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

