State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,668 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,668 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 206.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

FRPT opened at $68.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 0.96. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

