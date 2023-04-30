State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,699 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,699 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $584,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,729.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revance Therapeutics news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $679,437.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 123,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $584,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,729.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Articles

