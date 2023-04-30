State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,309 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 41.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 41.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,252,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,277,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,250 shares of company stock worth $5,316,240. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.76 and a beta of 1.11. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.79.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

