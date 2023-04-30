State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 25,590 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,590 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 35.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $94,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

