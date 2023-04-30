State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,385 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of ePlus by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ePlus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $623.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ePlus

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $759,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ePlus

(Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

