State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 39,604 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,604 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $7,511,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,657,000 after acquiring an additional 120,568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 84,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.08). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

