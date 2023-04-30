State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 86,808 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,808 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 217,778 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 242,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 190,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,684,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,850,000 after purchasing an additional 183,050 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 248,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 181,293 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,875,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $669.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 15,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

