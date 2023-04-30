State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 352,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 438,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 51,810 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Up 1.8 %

Chimera Investment stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $187.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently -36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.