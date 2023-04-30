State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,256,000 after buying an additional 583,851 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,142,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after buying an additional 332,773 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 10.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,338,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,415,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEGN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.43 and a beta of -0.08. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $70.15.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

