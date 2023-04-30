Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $35.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.96 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

