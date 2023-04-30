Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth $94,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNA opened at $88.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $172.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average is $104.72.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.32). Synaptics had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.73.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

