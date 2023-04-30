T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $143.65 and last traded at $144.64. Approximately 3,692,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,244,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.55.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

