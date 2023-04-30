Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Position Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,833 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TAK. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.6 %

TAK stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

