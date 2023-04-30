Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.