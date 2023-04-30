Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Teck Resources stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

