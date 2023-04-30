Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 102.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,863,000 after buying an additional 622,827 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $17,366,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 700.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

TS stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 23.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

