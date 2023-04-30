TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Lowered to $121.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TFII. Cowen upped their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $128.93.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in TFI International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

