TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stake Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFSL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the third quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the third quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 41.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 42.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFSL opened at $12.04 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

TFS Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.