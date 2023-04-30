The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 273.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 663,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 485,712 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 796,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $377,962.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,506,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $377,962.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,506,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,373 shares in the company, valued at $14,303,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of CG stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

