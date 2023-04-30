The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Position Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,101 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honest were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 386.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,880 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,521,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 240,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 144,561 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest during the third quarter worth $4,175,000. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honest alerts:

Insider Activity at Honest

In related news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $32,987.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 253,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,341.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $32,987.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 253,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,341.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 15,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $46,439.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 596,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,372 shares of company stock worth $239,641 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Honest Stock Down 0.6 %

HNST stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $154.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.23 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. Equities analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

About Honest

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.