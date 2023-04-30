The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Toro by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Toro by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Up 0.3 %

TTC stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

