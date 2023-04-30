Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 631.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 14.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,497,000 after purchasing an additional 891,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 34.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,045,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,532,000 after purchasing an additional 777,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,744,000 after purchasing an additional 707,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Twilio’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,669.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

