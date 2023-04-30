Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $395.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.92.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $379.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.99 and its 200 day moving average is $330.13. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More

