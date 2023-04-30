Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $395.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

TYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.92.

NYSE:TYL opened at $379.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

