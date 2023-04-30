Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $400.00 at Evercore ISI

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “inline” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.92.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TYL opened at $379.03 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $425.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total transaction of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.