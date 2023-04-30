U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Position Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,747 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $13.05 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.59.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.60 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 21.36%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

