Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The business had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $221,106. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

