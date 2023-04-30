Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 4,650.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 184.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,719 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Unity Software by 403.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,879,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,264 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Unity Software by 52.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,422 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.17. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $72.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,339.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,339.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 732,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,186,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

