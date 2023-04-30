Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Universal Display by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.90.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $133.46 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading

