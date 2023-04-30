Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stake Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Uranium Energy by 37.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of UEC opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.98. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24.

Insider Activity

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,923,825.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Spencer Abraham bought 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,190.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,923,825.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,585. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Uranium Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

