Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,575,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRE stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

