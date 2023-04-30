Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 313.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $121,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 415.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,974 shares of company stock worth $468,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

