Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 130.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 339.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 74,943 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth about $641,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $501,944.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $748,725.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

