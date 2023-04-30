Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Visteon were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,272,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,081,000 after acquiring an additional 105,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 639,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visteon Stock Performance

VC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.92.

NASDAQ VC opened at $140.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $94.29 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Featured Stories

