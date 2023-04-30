Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vontier were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vontier by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 845,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after buying an additional 175,973 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its stake in Vontier by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Up 0.7 %

VNT opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.