WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $177.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.15. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $618.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.90.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

