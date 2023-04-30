World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $209.10. The stock has a market cap of $628.61 million, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average is $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a current ratio of 20.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.79. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 2,700 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 747,253 shares in the company, valued at $62,470,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,515 shares of company stock worth $994,539. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

See Also

