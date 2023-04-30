Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Down 0.8%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €16.30 ($18.11) and last traded at €16.38 ($18.20). 15,702 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €16.52 ($18.36).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.76. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is €16.74 and its 200 day moving average is €15.97.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

