XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in XPO were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in XPO by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XPO by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in XPO by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in XPO by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in XPO by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Trading Up 5.6 %

XPO stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.15. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $45.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

XPO Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.