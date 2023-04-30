Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 10,000 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE INT opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

World Fuel Services Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Articles

