Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,067 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 16,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FHB opened at $19.11 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.