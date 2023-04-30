Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,432 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,984,483.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,984,483.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,425.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,135 shares of company stock worth $20,431,233 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

ELF opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.19. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $97.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

