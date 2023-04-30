Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,374 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HGV. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 263.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.2% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 111.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

