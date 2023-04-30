Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 862 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CIGI. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $106.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average is $100.46. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $133.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.07). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

