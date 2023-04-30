Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 76.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sanmina by 44.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

Sanmina Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $300,404.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $300,404.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $52.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $69.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.