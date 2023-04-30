Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $88.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average of $95.90. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $166,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $734,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $275,210.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,808.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $166,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $734,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,470 shares of company stock worth $1,046,816. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Stories

